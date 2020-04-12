



After more cases were confirmed at the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, a strike team is being deployed help with the emerging outbreak.

“What started as two isolated cases two days ago, has now infected a number of other residents and staff at this facility,” Cecil County Executive Dr. Alan McCarthy said. “I am deeply saddened that this disease has spread to a location which houses some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

County health officials were notified Thursday that two residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and since then, more cases have been confirmed. There are additional tests pending at the facility, health officials said.

A team from the Maryland National Guard arrived onsite Saturday afternoon to help with stabilization and triage at the facility.

The health department, with Christiana Hospital, is also working with Calvert Manor to make sure all staff are equipped with the proper gear to fight the virus and its spread.

“Please, everyone, do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, only go out when it is essential, and wear a cloth mask when you do,” said Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy.

The county executive said they will be providing updates as much as possible.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.