



Three in-person voting centers will be open for the 7th congressional district special general election on April 28 for voters who can’t get their ballots cast by mail, the Maryland State Board of Elections decided on Monday.

One voting center will be open in each local jurisdiction; Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.

The State Board is still recommending that all 7th district voters who can vote by mail do so. The Board mailed ballots to all eligible voters in the 7th district in early April, including a return envelope and prepaid postage.

They will announce the locations by April 20.

“The safest way to vote in the 7th District special election is to vote by mail,” said Linda Lamone, State Administrator of Elections. “Not every voter can cast a ballot by mail, and the Board is committed to safeguarding their voting rights by authorizing local boards to operate a select few in-person voting centers. For all voters who are able to send in their ballot by mail, the choice is clear: vote safe, vote by mail.”

Maryland’s 7th Congressional District covers portions of the City of Baltimore, Baltimore County, and Howard County, respectively.

The special election is being held to fill the remainder of the term of the 116th Congress, after it was lefty empty due to the death of Representative Elijah Cummings in October 2019.

Maryland’s primary presidential election was postponed earlier this year to June 2, 2020, and the State Board has recommended that there be no in-person voting.

Anyone wishing to check their voter registration status can do so on the State Board of Elections website at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch. If you do not have internet access, call 1-800-222-8683 and ask a State Board of Elections representative to check your registration.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.