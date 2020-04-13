CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 9K cases in Maryland, 262 deaths reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s private and public colleges and universities will get $170 million in federal funding to help in their responses to the coronavirus, the state’s congressional delegation said Monday.

Around half of the money each school gets will go toward providing direct assistance to students facing emergency expenses due to the pandemic, while the rest will be useable under the discretion of the Department of Education.

The University of Maryland College Park will get the largest chunk of the money with nearly $21.5 million going to the University System of Maryland’s flagship campus.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Towson University will receive $17.3 million, while the University of Maryland Baltimore County and Morgan State University will each get around $9.3 million.

The money is part of the massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package known as the CARES Act that also includes nearly $350 billion for small businesses.

A full list of awards is below:

 

School Total Allocation Amount Dedicated for Students
University System of Maryland Institutions
Bowie State $6,596,246 $3,298,123
Coppin State $2,727,906 $1,363,953
Frostburg State $3,925,040 $1,962,520
Salisbury $5,959,457 $2,979,729
Towson $17,335,851 $8,667,926
University of Baltimore $2,325,946 $1,162,973
University of MD, Baltimore $2,077,903 $1,038,952
UMBC $9,315,657 $4,657,829
University of MD, College Park $21,490,713 $10,745,357
UMES $3,542,365 $1,771,183
UM Global Campus $5,210,563 $2,605,282
Public Colleges and Universities
Morgan State $9,263,562 $4,631,796
St. Mary’s $3,180,524 $1,590,262
Maryland Community Colleges
Allegany College of MD $1,494,165 $747,083
Anne Arundel Community College $4,315,345 $2,157,673
Baltimore City Community College $2,876,155 $1,438,078
Carroll Community College $1,104,882 $552,441
Cecil College $1,115,623 $55,812
Chesapeake College $917,533 $458,767
College of Southern MD $2,579,022 $1,289,511
CCBC $9,349,870 $4,674,935
Frederick Community College $1,851,890 $925,945
Garrett College $504,992 $252,496
Hagerstown Community College $2,358,314 $1,179,157
Harford Community College $2,343,664 $1,171,832
Howard Community College $4,800,099 $2,400,050
Montgomery College $10,995,749 $5,497,875
Prince George’s Community College $6,421,788 $3,210,894
Wor-Wic Community College $1,860,894 $930,447
Private, Non-Profit Colleges and Universities
Capitol Technology University $288,665 $144,333
Goucher $1,575,324 $787,662
Hood $1,265,284 $632,642
Johns Hopkins $6,266,940 $3,133,470
Loyola $2,612,460 $1,306,230
Maryland Institute College of Art $1,318,621 $659,311
Maryland University of Integrative Health $91,890 $45,945
McDaniel $1,629,536 $814,768
Mount St. Mary’s $1,809,886 $904,943
Notre Dame of Maryland $969,449 $484,725
St. John’s College $398,355 $199,178
Stevenson $2,499,743 $1,249,872
Washington Adventist $805,558 $402,779
Washington College $1,047,397 $523,699
Bais Hamedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore $124,132 $62,066

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

