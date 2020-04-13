BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s private and public colleges and universities will get $170 million in federal funding to help in their responses to the coronavirus, the state’s congressional delegation said Monday.
Around half of the money each school gets will go toward providing direct assistance to students facing emergency expenses due to the pandemic, while the rest will be useable under the discretion of the Department of Education.
The University of Maryland College Park will get the largest chunk of the money with nearly $21.5 million going to the University System of Maryland’s flagship campus.
Towson University will receive $17.3 million, while the University of Maryland Baltimore County and Morgan State University will each get around $9.3 million.
The money is part of the massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package known as the CARES Act that also includes nearly $350 billion for small businesses.
A full list of awards is below:
|School
|Total Allocation
|Amount Dedicated for Students
|University System of Maryland Institutions
|Bowie State
|$6,596,246
|$3,298,123
|Coppin State
|$2,727,906
|$1,363,953
|Frostburg State
|$3,925,040
|$1,962,520
|Salisbury
|$5,959,457
|$2,979,729
|Towson
|$17,335,851
|$8,667,926
|University of Baltimore
|$2,325,946
|$1,162,973
|University of MD, Baltimore
|$2,077,903
|$1,038,952
|UMBC
|$9,315,657
|$4,657,829
|University of MD, College Park
|$21,490,713
|$10,745,357
|UMES
|$3,542,365
|$1,771,183
|UM Global Campus
|$5,210,563
|$2,605,282
|Public Colleges and Universities
|Morgan State
|$9,263,562
|$4,631,796
|St. Mary’s
|$3,180,524
|$1,590,262
|Maryland Community Colleges
|Allegany College of MD
|$1,494,165
|$747,083
|Anne Arundel Community College
|$4,315,345
|$2,157,673
|Baltimore City Community College
|$2,876,155
|$1,438,078
|Carroll Community College
|$1,104,882
|$552,441
|Cecil College
|$1,115,623
|$55,812
|Chesapeake College
|$917,533
|$458,767
|College of Southern MD
|$2,579,022
|$1,289,511
|CCBC
|$9,349,870
|$4,674,935
|Frederick Community College
|$1,851,890
|$925,945
|Garrett College
|$504,992
|$252,496
|Hagerstown Community College
|$2,358,314
|$1,179,157
|Harford Community College
|$2,343,664
|$1,171,832
|Howard Community College
|$4,800,099
|$2,400,050
|Montgomery College
|$10,995,749
|$5,497,875
|Prince George’s Community College
|$6,421,788
|$3,210,894
|Wor-Wic Community College
|$1,860,894
|$930,447
|Private, Non-Profit Colleges and Universities
|Capitol Technology University
|$288,665
|$144,333
|Goucher
|$1,575,324
|$787,662
|Hood
|$1,265,284
|$632,642
|Johns Hopkins
|$6,266,940
|$3,133,470
|Loyola
|$2,612,460
|$1,306,230
|Maryland Institute College of Art
|$1,318,621
|$659,311
|Maryland University of Integrative Health
|$91,890
|$45,945
|McDaniel
|$1,629,536
|$814,768
|Mount St. Mary’s
|$1,809,886
|$904,943
|Notre Dame of Maryland
|$969,449
|$484,725
|St. John’s College
|$398,355
|$199,178
|Stevenson
|$2,499,743
|$1,249,872
|Washington Adventist
|$805,558
|$402,779
|Washington College
|$1,047,397
|$523,699
|Bais Hamedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore
|$124,132
|$62,066
