ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks announced Tuesday it will have donation trailers in place starting Wednesday to encourage park visitors to donate non-perishable food items amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Anne Arundel County Food Bank said it has been experiencing a 200 percent increase in the numbers of residents who rely on the food pantries located throughout the county.
Donating is considered an essential reason to leave your home, according to officials.
The trailers will be located at the four regional parks:
- Quiet Waters Park – 600 Quiet
Waters Park Rd, Annapolis
- Kinder Farm Park – 1001 Kinder
Farm Park Rd, Millersville
- Downs Park – 8311 John Downs
Loop, Pasadena
- Fort Smallwood Park – 9500
Fort Smallwood Rd, Pasadena
Donation trailers will be available during normal park hours. They will be placed as close to the park gatehouse as possible for easy access to residents dropping off donation items.
The storage trailers will be taken to the county donation center location in Odenton, Maryland as needed.
Anne Arundel County staff will sort through donations and prepare for delivery to the Anne Arundel County Food bank and subsequent distribution to residents in need.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.