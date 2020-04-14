Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Four residents have died as a result of COVID-19 at the Genesis Loch Raven Center, according to officials.
Genesis Loch Raven Center said 44 other residents and 14 staff members have also tested positive for coronavirus.
The facility said they are following CDC guidelines and recommended protocols for COVID-19, and they continue to follow to the letter and direction of the Maryland Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus.
