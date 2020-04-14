



One question that’s on just about everybody’s mind is: When will social distancing end?

Marylanders have been practicing social distancing for about a month now, and while many agree it’s important, some say it’s been taking a toll.

“Being stuck inside all day is kind of dreary,” Madeline Napier, a Baltimore resident, said.

“Work has been kind of challenging getting used to because of the social distancing online,” Nick Chomp, of Locust Point, said.

“I just really hope it doesn’t drag into the summer,” Brian Deiienno, of Federal Hill, said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Dr. Jason Farley, a Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, said a return to the days of normalcy will come gradually.

“We will not be flipping a light switch and all returning to normal life,” he said. “This is going to be a gradual rolling back of the restrictions.”

It could take months, and ultimately, a vaccine is needed.

“That vaccine is 12 to 18 months away, but the testing for antibodies and the possible therapeutic of that drug that might work is a much shorter timeline,” Farley said.

Farley said more testing is needed and more research has to be done on antibodies testing. It could determine if an infected person who recovered has developed immunity.

“That antibody year is what’s so critical and important because if we’ve recovered from the infection we ultimately could probably begin going back to our lives,” Farley said.

Farley told WJZ that Johns Hopkins is estimating that social distancing will last at least into May, but they’re also thinking about timelines that last into June or July, and even then, it would still be a gradual rollback on restrictions.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.