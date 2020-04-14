FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Health officials in Frederick County announced Tuesday that beginning Thursday customers and employees at essential retail businesses will be required to wear face coverings.
The health order also requires these retailers establish capacity limits on the number of customers in the facility at a given time and the number of individuals in any queue outside in order to promote social distancing.
Essential retail businesses are also required to provide employees with access to clean restrooms stocked with soap and sanitizer.
They must allow employees to wash their hands at least every 30 minutes. Employees must be allowed to wear masks or face coverings and employers must provide such coverings or make provisions for employees to obtain them.
Essential retail businesses must also continue to comply with existing state and local sanitation requirements and statutes.
Other safety measures aimed at protecting workers and shoppers include implementing physical distancing measures for workers, customers and visitors.
