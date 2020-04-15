Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Postal Service has had 11 employees from nine facilities in Baltimore test positive for COVID-19.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Postal Service has had 11 employees from nine facilities in Baltimore test positive for COVID-19.
The employees are from these postal service facilities:
- Glenwood, Md, Post Office
- Ellicott City, Md, Post Office
- Dundalk Station
- Brooklyn South Station
- Carroll Station
- Baltimore Processing and Distribution Center
- Hampden Station
- Highlandtown Station
- Windsor Mill Post Office
The U.S. Postal Service said it is continuing to follow measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as public health departments.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
They added that the CDC, World Health Organization and the Surgeon General are still indicating that there is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread through the mail.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.