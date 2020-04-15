CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 10K COVID-19 Cases Reported, 349 Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, USPS


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Postal Service has had 11 employees from nine facilities in Baltimore test positive for COVID-19.

The employees are from these postal service facilities:

  • Glenwood, Md, Post Office
  • Ellicott City, Md, Post Office
  • Dundalk Station
  • Brooklyn South Station
  • Carroll Station
  • Baltimore Processing and Distribution Center
  • Hampden Station
  • Highlandtown Station
  • Windsor Mill Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service said it is continuing to follow measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as public health departments.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

They added that the CDC, World Health Organization and the Surgeon General are still indicating that there is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread through the mail.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply