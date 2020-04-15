



Today is April 15, and that normally means Tax Day.

But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that is not the case this year. The date has been pushed back to July 15.

“It’s so great as a tax collector, to be able to say, ‘Do not send me your money on Tax Day,'” Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland, said. “They are not due now until July 15.”

With every major tax deadline delayed or deferred, Maryland is floating its citizens billions of dollars.

“You don’t have to file until July 15,” Franchot said. “Don’t send us any money you owe us until July 15. Why are we doing that? It’s because we want to keep as much money as as possible and families budgets and small businesses during this pandemic.”

If you owe money, you still owe the money. However, if in 90 days you still can’t find the cash, Maryland is offering payment plans.

“As long as people communicate with us, tell us what their situation is, we will work something out that makes it as easy as possible,” Franchot said. “We’re not interested in getting blood from a stone.”

