CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 10K COVID-19 Cases Reported, 349 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Explaining to children what is happening in the world right now amid the coronavirus pandemic can be very tough.

That is especially true for sick children who already spend so much time in the hospital.

But now, patients at Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital are getting coronavirus lessons from a yellow lab, Babs.

She goes around the hospital showing children how she washes her paws and how she stays clean amid the coronavirus pandemic, all in hopes of getting them to follow her lead.

Babs has brought smiles to all patients, many of whom have not been able to see visitors, or even family members.

