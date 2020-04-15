BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Police officer was charged with making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer in connection with a scheme to sell cocaine seized during a Baltimore Police Department investigation.
Victor Rivera, 48, of Nottingham, was charged Wednesday in the alleged scheme that involved multiple officers. Former Baltimore Police officer Ivo Louvado, 46, of Harford County, was previously charged in federal court for his alleged role in this matter.
According to charging documents, Rivera, Louvado and other law enforcement officers conducted a search of a residence of an alleged drug trafficker. As a result of the investigation, 41 kilograms of cocaine were turned in to the BPD’s Evidence Control Unit.
Rivera, Louvado and another officer discovered three additional kilograms of cocaine in the van that had been used to transport the evidence, charging documents say.
Rivera allegedly sold the cocaine to a confidential informant, who trafficked in cocaine. The source sold the cocaine in Baltimore City.
According to federal prosecutors, Rivera allegedly received the proceeds of the sale from his source and shared them with the two other officers.
Federal prosecutors said Rivera received $20,000 and Louvado received $10,000 in drug proceeds from the sale of the cocaine that had not been turned into evidence.
If convicted, Rivera and Louvado each face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer. No court appearance has been scheduled.