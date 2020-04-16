JARRETSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — It’s an annual trek for many Maryland families, engaged couples and expecting parents every fall for Instagram-worth photos with beautiful sunflowers. The event known as “Sunflowers in Jarrettsville” will not open this year due to the coronavirus.
In a post on the Harford County attraction’s Facebook page, Clear Meadow Farm said “after much consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s ‘Sunflowers in Jarrettsville’.”
CORONAVIRUS IN MARYLAND: CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS
“There are so many factors that come in to play regarding our annual event that have caused to arrive at this decision.
The health and safety of our visitors, our all-volunteer staff, and everyone involved in bringing this event to the community is our primary concern,” the farm continued. “The uncertainty of the corona-virus and the current restrictions regarding public events and social distancing have caused us to err on the side of extreme caution and make the most responsible decision we feel is necessary at this time.”
Although it’s a fall attraction, the farm plants the sunflower crops early, so they made the decision at this time.
“Please know it is our full intention to continue with the event next year and in the years to come as we move forward,” the post continued.
Many Maryland attractions are closed this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland COVID-19 cases topped 10,000 Wednesday and deaths near 400 as of Thursday morning.