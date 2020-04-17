Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced Friday that he has sent a formal letter to the four largest food delivery service apps requesting they adjust their rates for delivering meals during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mayor’s letter — which was sent to DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub and Uber Eats — seeks to cap at 15 percent the amount the companies charge restaurants for delivering meals to residents.
There have been reports locally that food delivery apps are charging service fees as high as 30 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The City is legally prohibited from imposing a cap on the fees the companies charge restaurants.
A class-action lawsuit was filed recently, alleging that the four companies charged “exorbitant” commission fees on restaurants.
