BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced Friday the expansion of assistance and support services available to Baltimore City-based businesses through a new public-private partnership.
Baltimore City has more than 12,000 small businesses.
Mayor Young said at a press conference Friday:
“Small business is the lifeblood of Baltimore City’s economy, and these local employers are experiencing unprecedented challenges to their operations and business models as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am thankful the City is able to expand our capacity to serve small businesses by partnering with our local philanthropic and non-profit organizations and act as a conduit to these additional resource providers.”
The Baltimore Development Corporation, and the Mayor’s Office of Minority and Women-Owned Businesses, are partnering with the Support Fund to create an assistance network that will help small businesses complete applications for appropriate financial assistance programs.
This network is meant to allow small businesses to position themselves to be prepared as funding becomes available from a variety of sources.
