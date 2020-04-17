CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Grow By Nearly 800 Overnight Across State, Bringing Total To More Than 11.5K
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Public schools in Washington D.C. will remain online through the remainder of the year, city officials announced Friday morning.

“We’re working hard to ensure all students continue to have access to rigorous learning experiences at home through the distribution of tech devices and hotspots, detailed learning plans at all grade levels on the DCPS Canvas site, and video lessons on YouTube and local cable TV,” the DC Public Schools tweeted Friday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan closed schools through April 24. Hogan is holding a press conference Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

