WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Public schools in Washington D.C. will remain online through the remainder of the year, city officials announced Friday morning.
“We’re working hard to ensure all students continue to have access to rigorous learning experiences at home through the distribution of tech devices and hotspots, detailed learning plans at all grade levels on the DCPS Canvas site, and video lessons on YouTube and local cable TV,” the DC Public Schools tweeted Friday.
We're coordinating with city and community partners to determine how to best support working families at this time and ensure that all students continue to have access to essential services. For info about free meals and groceries, and more, visit https://t.co/kXjCW2Va5V.
— DC Public Schools #StayHomeDC (@dcpublicschools) April 17, 2020
Learning at home will continue for the rest of the school year. We will close our school year early, and we'll be able to say more about summer and the start of the next school year by May 15th. pic.twitter.com/Ah4DQK97d6
— Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) April 17, 2020
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan closed schools through April 24. Hogan is holding a press conference Friday at 2:30 p.m.
