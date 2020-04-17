CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Grow By Nearly 800 Overnight Across State, Bringing Total To More Than 11.5K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County recorded its first COVID-19 death Friday, according to officials.

Officials said the victim was a 27-year-old man with underlying medical conditions who had a history of travel to New York.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement in a news release.

 “I am saddened to announce that Harford County has lost our first resident to a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a report by the Maryland Department of Health Laboratories Administration. The victim was a 27-year-old male with underlying medical conditions and a history of travel to New York. He passed away on April 13 and was diagnosed post-mortem by the medical examiner. Our hearts go out to his family at this terrible time.”

Earlier this week the Maryland Department of Health began reporting probable deaths pending confirmation by a laboratory test.

As of Friday, the state is reporting a total of six probable deaths and a total of 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Harford residents. This compares to 111 cases at this time last week.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply