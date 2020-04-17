HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County recorded its first COVID-19 death Friday, according to officials.
Officials said the victim was a 27-year-old man with underlying medical conditions who had a history of travel to New York.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement in a news release.
“I am saddened to announce that Harford County has lost our first resident to a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a report by the Maryland Department of Health Laboratories Administration. The victim was a 27-year-old male with underlying medical conditions and a history of travel to New York. He passed away on April 13 and was diagnosed post-mortem by the medical examiner. Our hearts go out to his family at this terrible time.”
Earlier this week the Maryland Department of Health began reporting probable deaths pending confirmation by a laboratory test.
As of Friday, the state is reporting a total of six probable deaths and a total of 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Harford residents. This compares to 111 cases at this time last week.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.