ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state is investing an additional $4 million to the Maryland Food Bank and the Capital Area Food Bank amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Food Banks across our state have stepped up in a truly inspiring way,” Hogan said. “We have worked with local jurisdictions to match that investment, bringing that total to $8 million for these food banks.”
Hogan also said that the Maryland Department of Human Services is also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to accelerate the implementation of online Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or snap pilot initiative — which will help Maryland families in need.
Families will have opportunity to be able to purchase meals online, and have them delivered to their homes, at no cost.
“I’d like to thank ShopRite and Amazon for committing to waive delivery fees to help us make this initiative successful,” Hogan added.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.