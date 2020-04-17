Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state will unveil the Maryland Roadmap To Recovery Plan next week as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“The recovery plan that we have been developing over many weeks, has four building blocks that must be solidly in place before the lifting of restrictions,” Hogan said.
Hogan said those building blocks are:
- Expanding COVID-19 testing capacity
- Increasing hospital search capability
- Increasing supply of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Continue a robust contact tracing operation
“Our incredible team has been making significant progress on every one of these criteria, and early next week, we will be providing an update on much of that progress,” Hogan said.
“Later in the week, we will be introducing our Maryland Strong Roadmap to recovery in greater detail,” Hogan added.
