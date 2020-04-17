



A Rockville-based foundation has donated thousands of N95 masks to health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daofeng and Angela Foundation unloaded a van filled with more than 8,000 masks at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore on Friday.

“This is vital equipment to help our frontline caregivers be safe themselves and be able to continue their heroic work,” Sister Helen Amos said.

The foundation scoured the world for weeks looking for masks, which are in short supply amid the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“Some [came] from Los Angeles, some [of the] N95 [masks came] from Japan, surgical masks we mobilized from China,” Daofeng He said.

Originally from China, He now lives in Maryland and said the donation is an expression of his gratitude to the dedicated doctors and nurses.

“We want to pay attention to the doctor(s),” he said. “[it’s] a very dangerous situation.”

Dr. Maria Jacobs with Mercy’s radiation oncology department called the donation a great gift.

“It’s a light at the end of the tunnel that has been very obscured for us in the last three weeks,” she said.

Jacobs added the hospital is happy to accept any donations or prayers that are sent its way.

“On behalf of the heroes who work here we are so grateful to the public for this outpouring of support. It means a lot to know how much they’re appreciated,” Sister Amos said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.