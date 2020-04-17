CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Grow By Nearly 800 Overnight Across State, Bringing Total To More Than 11.5K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hotel Revival announced Friday it will distribute free produce and bagged lunches Saturday to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel Revival will be distributing the free produce and bagged lunches between noon and 2 p.m.

The produce was donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce and Hungry Harvest, while the bagged lunches were provided by the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Topside.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

This is Hotel Revival’s fourth lunch/produce giveaway in four weeks.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

