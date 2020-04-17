Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hotel Revival announced Friday it will distribute free produce and bagged lunches Saturday to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hotel Revival will be distributing the free produce and bagged lunches between noon and 2 p.m.
The produce was donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce and Hungry Harvest, while the bagged lunches were provided by the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Topside.
This is Hotel Revival’s fourth lunch/produce giveaway in four weeks.
