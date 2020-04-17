ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of Marylanders plan to protest in Annapolis Saturday to reopen the state after Gov. Larry Hogan put the state under “stay at home” order on March 30.
The group, that plans to protest downtown around noon, said they want the governor to reopen Maryland by May 1.
“We are the strongest country on the planet and have put a man on the moon, there is no compelling reason why we can’t protect the sick and vulnerable and get our economy back to work,” a Facebook event says.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The group says more than 13,000 Marylanders want the state to “return to normalcy.”
They say thousands have signed a petition to reopen the state.
“Besides being a loss of jobs and vital tax revenue, a shuttered business is a shattered dream. We can preserve those dreams AND protect our citizens,” said Spokesperson Caryn Abbott, of Pokomoke City, in a statement.
“The shutdown is a broadly destructive solution to a problem that could be solved with far more targeted approaches,” said Spokesperson Kelly Ulrich, of Glen Burnie. “Meanwhile, our most vulnerable citizens – children with special education needs, small business owners, people with mental health conditions, and Marylanders who live paycheck to paycheck are suffering in unimaginable ways.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.