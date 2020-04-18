Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is finding a way to keep he, and his family, entertained while stay-at-home orders are in place across most of the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is finding a way to keep he, and his family, entertained while stay-at-home orders are in place across most of the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Griffin III posted a video to TikTok of he and his wife doing the “Do It Like Me” challenge.
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 25, 2020
“Bet you can’t do it like the Griffins,” the Ravens posted on Twitter.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Griffin has also been posting similar videos to his Instagram while stay-at-home orders are in place across most of the country.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.