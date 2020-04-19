



ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The City of Annapolis says there will be another protest to reopen Maryland on Monday.

The city tweeted Sunday afternoon that the protest would be starting at 9 a.m. and that police will be handling traffic and people should give themselves extra time to get to where they need to go.

On Monday (4/20), “Reopen Maryland" will protest in downtown Annapolis starting at 9 a.m. @MDCapPD @AnnapolisPD & @MDSP will handle traffic. Residents who need to homes/biz in the area should approach law enforcement. Please give yourself extra time to reach your destination. — CityofAnnapolis (@CityofAnnapolis) April 19, 2020

Dozens rallied in downtown Annapolis Saturday, calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to remove some restrictions the state has put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Protesters drove through the city’s downtown with signs and flags calling for Maryland to be “re-opened” and for restrictions on everything from boating to attending church services to be lifted or modified.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The event was organized by a group called Reopen Maryland. According to its change.org petition, the group wants Hogan to, “hear his constituents and immediately begin the responsible reopening of our state.”

The protest was peaceful and no one was arrested.

