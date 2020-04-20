



While the coronavirus has been the top priority for medical personnel lately, many patients with serious medical needs still need to be seen at hospitals.

Despite the anxiety patients may face, doctors say it’s important those with serious medical conditions get the help they need before it’s too late.

Dr. Neil Roy at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore said the fear of contracting COVID-19 is pushing some people away.

“It’s actually a little bit concerning that people are having heart attacks or blood clots for their lungs and they don’t want to come to the hospital because they are worried about getting coronavirus when really they should be coming for those things,” he said.

Since the virus began spreading in Maryland, Roy said Sinai has seen a decrease in patients with non-coronavirus symptoms. That could mean patients with chest pains, broken bones or even a stroke are holding back on getting the medical help they need.

“We only have a very set window to give you medicine to help prevent the stroke and if you come in too late… we can’t give that medicine anymore,” he said.

At Sinai, tents are set up to separate COVID-19 patients from those who aren’t showing any symptoms.

In hospitals nationwide, patients are screened upon arrival and given protective gear like masks to decrease potential exposure.

Doctors are shifting to using telemedicine to treat minor medical needs and to refill prescriptions.

“You need to take your medicine every day, and it was also good to know I could get my prescriptions and not having to be subjected to other sick people,” patient Carmela Cipriano said.

Minor or serious, Roy said the message is clear: anyone having serious pain or dealing with a serious medical issue should not hesitate to get help.

“It is concerning in that a lot of patients who are waiting too long are coming in much sicker now,” he said.

