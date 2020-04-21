



The Baltimore arabbers are helping local communities during the coronavirus pandemic by delivering food and information about how to stay safe and avoid contracting the virus.

The arabbers hit the streets of southwest Baltimore Tuesday, handing out masks and food to area residents. Since they’re a long-standing and trusted institution, they’re using that to their advantage to feed and protect the community.

“I love helping people. This is a family-orientated type of culture down here at the arabbers stables. So people in the community (are) family,” arabber Levar Mullen said.

With the help of Food Rescue Baltimore, they gave out produce that otherwise would have gone to waste since much of it was meant for restaurants that are now closed.

“There’s more food that’s going into the garbage that’s going into the landfills. That’s getting just wasted because the food system is broken,” the group’s founder M Holden Warren said.

The food was packed up in Hampden and then taken to the stables, where it was loaded into a carriage along with other supplies.

Another part of the day was spent getting the messaging out there about how to avoid getting the virus as it impacts neighborhoods across the city.

“We know a lot of individuals in the street,” arabber Todd Cornish said. “I think when we’re distributing the information about the pandemic, I think a lot of people accept that because it’s coming from us.”

Area resident Glo Lee was grateful for their efforts.

“Giving this out today, it’s a blessing because I ain’t feel like going to the market,” she said.

