BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore mayor’s Jack Young announced Tuesday that the city is opening another testing site in the city at the Rawlings Conservatory.
That Druid Hill testing site will be a walk-up testing site and a doctor’s note will still be required to get tested as well as an appointment.
