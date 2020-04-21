CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, nearly 600 deaths reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Maryland’s colleges and universities are online for the rest of the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan State University is already looking into remote learning for the fall.

The university has already moved all summer session classes to a remote instruction format.

President David Wilson said officials have now established three planning models to prepare for the fall semester operations. A committee has been tasked with perfecting remote instruction in case it’s needed in the fall.

