



In the midst of a global pandemic, our heroes are often on the front lines of the battle: first responders, grocery store workers, mail carriers and many more.

But, for more than 100 years, there has been one group of young women on the front lines always finding a way to make a big impact. They’re our Girl Scouts.

“I love being a Girl Scout because I help the world become a better place,” Wren Morgan, Girl Scout of Troop 744, said.

As the coronavirus pandemic crumbles through cookie sales and field trips right in the middle of the busy season nationwide, Girl Scouts are still finding a way to provide sweet treats to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Girl Scouts are resilient,” Violet Apple, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, said.

The girls are all about spreading positivity.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Troop 744 out of Elkridge, Maryland, is giving back to the community by showing appreciation for our first responders.

“When all this happened, all this crisis, we didn’t know where all those cookies were going to,” Morgan said. “So we decided we were going to give it to hospitals.”

Mercy Hospital was first on the list to receive dozens of Girl Scout cookies during the week of the shutdown.

“It makes me feel happy that they’re still helping people and they will be happy when they receive their cookies,” Morgan said.

In the next two weeks, Troop 744 plans to make another delivery to the Children’s National Hospital in D.C.

“This shows their character and their confidence that they can make a difference in any circumstance,” Apple said.

In the meantime, Girl Scout Troops will continue meeting virtually, and proving to the world that even the youngest minds can come together to lend a helping hand during these unprecedented times.

“I think our girls are just showing that this pandemic will not beat them,” Apple said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.