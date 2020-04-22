Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In just 30 days, the Maryland Food Bank has spent more than $3.5 million on food amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compare that to $220,000 during a typical month.
More than two million lbs. of food has been given out during the first two weeks of this month.
Despite its growing need, donations are down nearly 90 percent.
Between now and the end of June, the Maryland Food Bank will need to raise $12 million to fund its COVID-19 response plan.
