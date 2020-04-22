CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, over 600 deaths reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In just 30 days, the Maryland Food Bank has spent more than $3.5 million on food amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compare that to $220,000 during a typical month.

More than two million lbs. of food has been given out during the first two weeks of this month.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Despite its growing need, donations are down nearly 90 percent.

Between now and the end of June, the Maryland Food Bank will need to raise $12 million to fund its COVID-19 response plan.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply