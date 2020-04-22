CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, over 600 deaths reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now some extra safety precautions in place on Annapolis city buses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials have started installing “sneeze guards.” The plexiglass will separate bus drivers from passengers.

Right now, Annapolis buses are only serving patients who need to get to the doctor, or essential workers.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

