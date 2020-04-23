BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The boyfriend of 72-year-old Lillian Herndon was arrested in her death Baltimore, police say.
Herndon was found dead inside her home in the 5500 block of The Alameda on Tuesday. Police say her boyfriend 56-year-old Roderick Griffin allegedly killed Herndon on April 10 after an argument.
72-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Baltimore Home, With ‘Obvious Signs’ Of Foul Play, Police Say
The Office of the Medical Examiner said Herndon’s cause of death was due to asphyxiation and the manner of death was a homicide.
Police went to the home Tuesday to follow up on a missing person report and were let inside the home. When they found her body they said there were obvious signs of trauma and suspected foul play.
A neighbor who did not want to be identified told WJZ they had not seen Herndon since Good Friday.
Nobody heard a word from her,” the neighbor said. “We were shocked because we really thought she may have been out of town.”
Griffin was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with first- and second-degree murder, 1first- and second-degree assault and false imprisonment.