By Rick Ritter
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A restaurant known for its breakfast and homemade Pop-Tarts is giving back to the Baltimore community by making hundreds of meals for local hospital workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iron Rooster dropped off 500 meals at Sinai Hospital and 250 at Mercy Medical Center this week alone, along with hundreds more to local surgical centers.

The restaurant’s owner Kyle Algaze said the front line workers deserve all the credit and that everyone has a role to play during the pandemic.

The restaurant will continue donating food in the weeks ahead, Algaze said.

