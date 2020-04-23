Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To help people struggling to get their next meal in Baltimore, the nonprofit group World Central Kitchen will expand its food relief operations in the city.
The organization has already been handing out 20,000 meals per week to those in need in Baltimore, but now, at Gov. Larry Hogan’s request, Chef José Andrés and his charity will distribute meals each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lot H of the Camden Yards sports complex.
World Central Kitchen, along with Revolution Foods, will distribute between 10,000 and 20,000 individually-packed meals for people to take home.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.