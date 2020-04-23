



Kennedy Krieger, like many other hospitals in our area, is now treating many of its patients with telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Journey Jeffries has been undergoing occupational therapy and speech therapy at Kennedy Krieger after she was born prematurely.

But when COVID-19 started spreading, her treatment couldn’t continue normally, so they turned to telehealth services.

“It’s very interactive, myself and my husband can participate in therapy with the therapist,” Journey’s mother, Ahsha, said. “Since it’s via telehealth, it’s like you’re involved in the therapy session with your kids.”

Fortunately, Kennedy Krieger was already doing telehealth with military families for three years. It is now doing 1,200 TeleHealth sessions a day.

“That really allowed us to respond immediately to COVID-19, such that we were able to build on that foundation and essentially immediately convert our care over to a telehealth model,” behavioral psychologist Dr. Jennifer Crockett said.

For Journey, that means getting active.

“Journey usually starts out occupational therapy with yoga,” Ahsha said. “She can actually see her therapist and see the activities at the same time.”

In some cases, doctors are finding that treatments are even more effective through telehealth.

“It’s more effective in certain situations if you can actually provide the care in the home as opposed to providing the care in the clinic and then having to transfer it,” Crockett said.

Doctors said telehealth services will continue to be offered to Kennedy Krieger patients even after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

