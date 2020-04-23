TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Sometimes it’s the little victories that mean the most.
During the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people have had their daily routines upended and some may be struggling to get out of bed.
For those people, assistant professor Lynn Tomlinson from Towson University is providing some motivation.
Tomlinson has released a collection of COVID-19 GIF merit badges in the hope people will share them on social media when they’ve earned them.
The badges range from “staying at home” to “made a mask” and even “cut your own hair.”
Tomlinson said she’ll continue to add to the collection and is even taking suggestions on what to create next.
