TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Taneytown Police Department, known for its witty social media posts, recently captured nationwide attention after posting a reminder for area residents to remember to wear pants when going out to check their mail.
The April 14 post has since racked up more than 11,000 shares and even became a talking point between Gov. Larry Hogan and “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg.
“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning,” the post reads.
Now, the police department has — kind of — revealed the identity of the pantsless postal enthusiast.
No, it’s not Pooh Bear or Donald Duck or Squidward Tentacles, though all three are known for not sporting trousers.
We won’t ruin the answer, but you can click the post below to find out.
https://www.facebook.com/1403043493327597/posts/2361921230773147