



Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine announced Thursday they have started testing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a therapy to prevent infection and symptoms in individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19-positive individuals.

The research is part of a national study being conducted across the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator.

The goal of the research is to see if hydroxychloroquine can prevent people from becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2 and getting COVID-19/coronavirus disease when taken by people who have had recent exposure to someone with the virus.

The research is enrolling family members and frontline workers who have been exposed to individuals who have recently tested for the virus.

The study is being conducted remotely through online video calls and by answering questions via email.

Individuals who qualify for the randomized study will take either hydroxychloroquine or a placebo daily for 14 days.

Volunteers who participate in the study will be asked to take the medication, complete an online survey to assess their symptoms and collect a sample by swabbing the inside of their nose every day for 14 days. On Day 28 a final swab will be collected and a survey completed.

This study is a randomized, multi-center study, enrolling nationwide up to 2,000 men and women who meet the eligibility criteria. For more information click right here.

