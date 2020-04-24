BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City opened its third community-based testing site at Clifton Park.
The new testing site opened Friday at 2801 St. Lo Drive. Even residents without vehicles, can walk-up and access help. A doctor’s referral will still be required for testing as well as an appointment.
“Bringing this third site online increases access for residents to community-based testing,” Mayor Jack Young said. “I am thankful for the continued efforts of all of the City’s partners in this endeavor.”
Residents are encouraged to call their doctor or 2-1-1 for coronavirus symptom screening and to be connected to a physician for assessment.
As of the end of the day Thursday, the city along with LifeBridge Health had conducted 1,040 COVID-19 tests at Pimlico and Druid Hill, with another 120 tests scheduled for Friday.
“Baltimore City’s evolving response to the COVID-19 pandemic requires an increase in our testing capacity,” said Young. “We will continue to roll out new community testing sites across Baltimore City in the days and weeks to come.”
