BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced Friday an extension of the Baltimore City State of Emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initial Baltimore City State of Emergency Declaration was issued on March 18.
Mayor Young issued the following statement in a news release:
“While the City continues to respond to this unprecedented event, the extension of this declaration allows for us to cut through red tape and closely align our resources with our needs. Extending this declaration will better position us to protect the health and welfare of our residents.”
Baltimore City Council will introduce a resolution at Mayor Young’s request Monday to extend the declaration.
Officials said this will allow the city to continue to secure goods and services that are needed to support and protect residents and frontline staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kristerfer Burnett, Chair of the City Council Health Committee, will introduce the resolution on behalf of the administration.
