GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Emergent BioSolutions and Johnson & Johnson are teaming up on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus, the companies said Friday.
The Gaithersburg-based Emergent said it will use its deployment and manufacturing efforts to make Johnson & Johnson’s drug.
The $135 million agreement will see Emergent begin manufacturing the drug for Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies beginning later this year and will ramp up production in 2021. Much of the manufacturing will happen at Emergent’s facility in Baltimore.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Johnson & Johnson hopes to make one billion doses of the potential vaccine.
READ MORE: ‘Giving It Their All’ | Maryland Company Ready To Manufacture Potential Coronavirus Vaccines
Last month, Emergent, which also manufactures Narcan and worked on the response to the Ebola crisis, said it was ready to manufacture multiple potential vaccines.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.