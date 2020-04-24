ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — During a press conference Friday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he hopes to lift the stay at home order sometime in early May as long as coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalization decrease over a 14-day period.
But that doesn’t mean that bars and restaurants will immediately open — they are in phase two of the three-phase plan.
Hogan was asked specifically if bars and restaurants would reopen sooner, he said only if there’s a way to do it safely.
Coronavirus Latest: Gov. Larry Hogan Hopes To Lift ‘Stay At Home’ Order In May
“I think restaurants will be able to open faster than bars,” Hogan said, saying tables may have to be further apart, patrons would have to social distance and servers would have to wear masks.
“We want to keep our restaurants in business we want to keep those workers working, but we want to make sure that everybody’s safe,” Hogan added.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.