ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County is among Maryland jurisdictions bracing for a possible surge in patients as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
County Executive Calvin Ball announced Friday a plan in the event that there is a surge in COVID-19 patients.
The surge plan is in coordination with Howard County General Hospital. It focuses on three major aspects of operation:
- Adding physical capacity to the hospital
- Tracking streamlining and purchasing vital equipment
- Identifying and deploying staff to the hospital
Ball issued the following statement in a news release Friday:
“During the course of this COVID-19 pandemic, together, we are flattening the curve in Howard County, slowing the spread, and preparing with Howard County General Hospital, should there be an overwhelming surge in our cases. We have been working tirelessly with our Hospital and I want to thank President Steve Snelgrove and his team for their commitment and strategic actions. We are also grateful that we have a hospital that is part of the Johns Hopkins system, so we can avail of these statewide assets.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.