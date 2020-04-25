



The Maryland Office of Tourism is looking to give families something to do at home during the COVID-19 pandemic while inspiring their future travel plans in the state.

While tourism has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the agency has found a way for people to explore the state without leaving home.

A trip to the National Aquarium may be off the table, but the Engel family recently spent time visiting virtually.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“That’s one we like to go to in person, so it was fun to still be able to see the tanks and everything,” Leticia Engel said.

It’s just one of nearly 50 games and virtual experiences the Maryland Office of Tourism made accessible on its web site in the hope of inspiring future travel in the state.

“I’m sure they’re tired of playing Monopoly a several thousand times, so this is something to bond families together and give them something to do that’s close to home,” Matthew Scales said.

“I followed the Visit Maryland social media, so that’s where I saw they were coming up with these fun ideas,” Engel said.

The activities range from taking a 3D tour of a lighthouse playing a game of This or That — Maryland style.

On top of giving them something to do, it gives them something to look forward to.

“What I actually like was the Maryland bingo,” Engel said. “It was a fun way to reminisce about some of the stuff that we’ve done but, we’ve also been able to create a bucket list of stuff we want to do once we can.”

All the activities are free. To learn more, visit the Maryland Office of Tourism’s website.

