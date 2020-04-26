



During an appearance on CBS’ Face The Nation Sunday, Gov. Larry Hogan said President Donald Trump’s recent messaging during White House Coronavirus Taskforce briefings has “not been great.”

This comes after President Trump’s remarks at Thursday’s White House briefing that he’s seen that disinfectant “knocks it [COVID-19] out in a minute. And is there a way you can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs — so it’ll be interesting to check that… It sounds interesting to me.”

Gov. Hogan said he has raised concerns multiple times about conflicting messaging during these briefings.

“”I think it’s always critically important for a leader to put out the facts and to be as open and honest and transparent as possible,” Gov. Hogan said. “That’s what I’ve tried to do as the governor of my state, particularly in the middle of this crisis. I think that it’s critical that the President of the United States, when people are really scared and in the middle of this worldwide pandemic, that in these press conferences, we really get the facts out there. Unfortunately, some of the messaging has not been great.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Gov. Hogan also said that Maryland has received hundreds of calls from residents asking about injecting or ingesting disinfectants as a treatment to coronavirus.

.@GovLarryHogan on inaccurate information from @realDonaldTrump this week: “It’s always critically important for a leader to put out the facts,” notes that the state received "hundreds" of calls asking about ingesting disinfectants due to trump's "mixed messages" pic.twitter.com/CZEmlCvVn6 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 26, 2020

“It’s hard to imagine that people thought that was serious, but people were actually thinking about this,” Gov. Hogan said. “People were thinking about: Is this something you could do to protect yourself?”

He added that having briefings to inform people about what is happening in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic is important.

“I think having briefings to inform the public of what’s going on is important,” Gov. Hogan said. “And I think [President Trump’s] coronavirus team has really been doing a good job, and there’s some really smart folks on there that are providing valuable information. So I’d hate to see that stop.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.