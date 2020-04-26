



It’s been nearly a month since Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order went into effect, mandating Marylanders stay at home, unless for essential activities.

The past few weeks have brought a range of emotions and feelings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“COVID-19 is really marked by uncertainty,” Dr. Andrea Chronis-Tuscano, a Professor of Psychology from the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at University of Maryland, said.

Combine the uncertainty with loneliness, and in some cases too much togetherness, your mental health can be affected.

That’s why Dr. Chronis-Tuscano said it’s important to focus on the things we can control.

“For me, I know getting up, taking a shower, trying to maintain some semblance of a routine really helps,” Dr. Chronis-Tuscano explained. “I know that it helps children as well.”

She also recommends getting outside and not being too hard on yourself.

Dr. Chronis-Tuscano also said it’s ok to give yourself a break if you’re not operating at your best.

“For those of us trying to work from home, and homeschool kids, I think we need to be really kind to ourselves and set realistic expectations,” she said.

If things start to feel like too much to handle, you should contact your doctor and look into TeleHealth.

“[You’re] able to do so much right now in terms of TeleHealth, and this is certainly a time when the use of TeleHealth is very wide spread,” Dr. Chronis-Tuscano said.

