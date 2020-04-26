



Officials announced Saturday the vendor of the new one-stop Maryland unemployment website will temporarily take down the application due to technical issues.

Officials said the vendor is working hard to quickly resolve the problems.

The Maryland Department of Labor tweeted the following statement:

“We are currently experiencing technical issues with the online BEACON application and have a team of professionals working hard to quickly resolve them. In order to perform this necessary maintenance, our vendor must take the application down for a period of time. We expect to have the application back up early this afternoon. All progress in your application should be retained. When you log into the application again, you may need to cycle through the question pages to return to your place. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

WJZ went onto the website Saturday morning. There was a technical error shortly after at least 11 a.m.

The following error message occurred:

Officials also announced Saturday that 99,049 accounts have been activated, 56,200 new claims have been filed and 62,067 weekly certifications have been filed.

The BEACON One-Stop application launched at 7 a.m. Friday but saw multiple issues due to the volume of people trying to log on.

The new website is designed to make it easier for people to apply for unemployment insurance in the state. For weeks, newly jobless Marylanders have reported issues with filing for unemployment insurance as the state said it was overwhelmed by the number of applicants.

The site now allows anyone who’s eligible for benefits, including CARES Act benefits and those previously required to file by phone, to file online. It also allows the self-employed to file for unemployment.

Gov. Larry Hogan said before the site launched, they had 40,000 calls backing up into their call center.

