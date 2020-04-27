BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland correctional system has now had a total of 217 cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirmed Monday morning.
The first and only death within the system was an inmate, in his 60s with underlying medical conditions who had been hospitalized for weeks. Of the 50 inmates with coronavirus, 15 have recovered.
Updated case numbers in Maryland’s correctional system. 217 cases total. @wjz pic.twitter.com/GnIAjB9Wdg
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 27, 2020
There are 157 officers who contracted COVID-19, of which 24 officers have recovered. There are 10 staff members who had the virus and six have recovered.
Here is a complete breakdown of the cases in the correctional system:
- Jessup Correctional Institution: 52 cases
- 17 inmates
- 22 officers
- 1 inmate death
- Dorsey Run Correctional Facility: 26 cases
- 4 inmates
- 22 officers
- Maryland Correctional Institution for Women: 36 cases
- 11 inmates
- 22 officers
- 2 contract employees (from previous data)
- Patuxent Institution: 35 cases
- 13 inmates
- 14 officers
- 8 others
- Maryland Correctional Training Center: 2 cases
- 0 inmates
- 2 officers
- Maryland Correctional Institution- Jessup: 13 cases
- 0 inmates
- 12 officers
- 1 contract employee (from previous data)
- Maryland Reception, Diagnostics and Classification Center: 29 cases
- 2 inmates
- 27 officers
- Metropolitan Transition Center: 22 cases
- 1 inmate
- 20 officers
- 1 other staffer (from previous data)
- Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center: 6 cases
- 0 inmates
- 4 officers
- 2 other staffers
- North Branch Correctional Institution- Cumberland: 1 case
- 0 inmates
- 1 officer
- Western Correctional Institution/North Branch Correctional Institution: 2 cases
- 0 inmates
- 0 officers
- 2 contract employee (from previous data)
- Roxbury Correctional Institution: 1 case
- 1 inmate
- 0 officers
- Baltimore Youth Detention Center: 2 cases
- 0 inmates
- 2 officers
- Baltimore City Correctional Center: 1 case
- 0 inmates
- 1 officer
- Chesapeake Detention Center: 1 case
- 0 inmates
- 1 officer
- 1 other staff
