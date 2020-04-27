BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 250-bed field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center is set to open Monday.
The field hospital, which will be used to treat recovering coronavirus patients who no longer need to be hospitalized, was set up by the Maryland National Guard and has been ready for weeks but is opening as the state health officials are preparing for a surge of hospitalizations.
As of Sunday, Maryland currently had more than 18,500 cases of COVID-19 in the state and more than 827 have died from the virus.
Although Gov. Larry Hogan recently said he hoped to reopen Maryland by early May, he said the number of hospitalizations and deaths must begin to trend down before he can do that.
