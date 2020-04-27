



There are now more than 19,000 coronavirus cases and more than 800 deaths in Maryland, according to new state data released Monday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 19,487 cases in the state, and 858 have died from the virus and 87 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 906 coronavirus cases.

More than 85,400 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus. Over 1,200 people have been released from isolation. Currently, 1,513 people are hospitalized as a result of the virus, up less than 100 people from Sunday.

Over 950 people are in acute care and 535 people are in intensive care.

There have been 4,101 people ever hospitalized for the virus in Maryland, state data shows.

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state.

20783, 505 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 360 cases, Montgomery

20904, 344 cases, Montgomery

21215, 337 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City

20706, 332 cases, Prince George’s

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany: 114 (4)

AA: 1,544, (66) 8*

Baltimore: 1,933, (82) 6*

Balt Co: 2,548, (87) 11*

Calvert: 138, (7)

Caroline: 68

Carroll: 403, (37)

Cecil: 163, (5)

Charles: 529, (36) 1*

Dorchester: 51, (2)

Frederick: 865, (42) 6*

Garrett: 4

Harford: 352, (4) 7*

Howard: 778, (16) 1*

Kent: 70, (4)

MoCo: 3,843, (190) 20*

PG: 5,263, (187) 11*

Queen Anne’s: 54, (3)

St. Mary’s: 144, (6)

Somerset: 19

Talbot: 34, (1)

Wash.: 181, (3)

Wicomico: 336, (5)

Worcester: 53

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by age:

0-9: 228

10-19: 490

20-29: 2,217 (5)

30-39: 3,264 (13) 1*

40-49: 3,436 (18) 2*

50-59: 3,556 (60) 5*

60-69: 2,758 (134) 11*

70-79: 1,916 (210) 12*

80+: 1,622 (345) 41*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 7,085 (353) 25*

Asian (NH): 384, (33) 2*

White (NH): 4,498, (328) 44*

Hispanic: 3,077 (56) 1*

Other (NH): 752, (16)

Data not available: 3,691, (72) 15*

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by gender:



Female: 10,460 (412) 51*

Male: 9,027 (446) 36*

