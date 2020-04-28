



The state of Maryland and medical marijuana distributors are doing everything they can to make sure that patients have access to cannabis during the coronavirus pandemic while still keeping them safe from the virus.

One of those businesses in Pasadena, Oceanside Cannabis, is doing that through a drive-thru.

Patients simply place an order, get their medical cannabis status verified, and then get a text to come pick it up at a drive-thru window without ever having to leave their car.

Medical marijuana growers, processors and dispensaries can all still operate because they’re considered essential health care businesses in Maryland.

“Cannabis is medicine. It would be the same as denying somebody their insulin, there are folks that depend on this,” said Michael Maviglia, Oceanside Cannabis’ general manager.

Oceanside Cannabis opened its doors for the first time on Friday in the midst of the pandemic. Months ago, they had grander opening plans but had to quickly adapt when the coronavirus started infecting people across the state.

“Originally, the drive-thru, that window was sealed off and we weren’t going to use that at all. With the COVID, it seemed like, why not use this we have the opportunity,” Maviglia said.

Patients said cannabis is a very important part of their treatment.

“It’s part of my, um, pain management,” said Pasadena resident Jennifer O’Sullivan.

“The only thing I use for medication is cannabis. Nothing else,” said Pasadena resident Ben Clark.

“Especially now, with times the way they are, cannabis is known to relieve stress and anxiety, so it’s a very good time to have the availability and the access,” Maviglia said.

Maviglia said he’s hoping they can keep this drive-thru going after the social distancing restrictions are lifted.

